Pendle (PENDLE) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and approximately $602,669.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

