Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $225.44

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $225.44 and last traded at $228.95, with a volume of 3971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

