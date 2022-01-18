Peony (PNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $245,842.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Peony has a market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $245,842.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037806 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 100,195,295 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

