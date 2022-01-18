Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEBO stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

