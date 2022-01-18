People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.60

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 41649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

