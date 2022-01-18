pEOS Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $721,129.50 and $215.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

