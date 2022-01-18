Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Perion Network by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Perion Network by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 501,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

