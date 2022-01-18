Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 234,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPTA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PPTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 2,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $258.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.