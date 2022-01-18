Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 724 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rogers by 257.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 52.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 664.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROG opened at $273.36 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

