Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,422 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 133.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

