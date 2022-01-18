Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of TPI Composites worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 156,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

