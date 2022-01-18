Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 120,000 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Mawson Infrastructure Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth $14,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

MIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

