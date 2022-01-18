Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $2 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $253.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.08.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

