Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

