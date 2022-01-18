Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 268 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 330.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,122.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,267.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,535.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,001.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,954.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

