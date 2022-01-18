Peter S. Kirlin Sells 4,821 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 654,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

