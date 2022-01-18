Peter S. Kirlin Sells 4,821 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLAB stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 654,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
