Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.81

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.81 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.87 ($0.22), with a volume of 4190140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.67 ($0.23).

POG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £606.25 million and a PE ratio of 41.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.42.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

