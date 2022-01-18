Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Up 13.6%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price shot up 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.17. 131,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 66,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$113.99 million and a P/E ratio of -257.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.