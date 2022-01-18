Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

