PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of PGT Innovations worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

