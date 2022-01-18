PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of PGT Innovations worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PGTI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
PGT Innovations Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
