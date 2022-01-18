Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $19.10. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the second quarter valued at $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

