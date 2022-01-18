Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Gap Down to $33.29

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $31.68. Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 20,094 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

