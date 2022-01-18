Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

PECO stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 6,007,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $35,357,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

