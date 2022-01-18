Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.