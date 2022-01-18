Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,146.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,146.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.51 or 0.00677591 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,978,478 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

