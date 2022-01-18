PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.52. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 76,063 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.