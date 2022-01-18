Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 3,951 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.06% of Logitech International worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $119,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 220.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 358.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,557 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,390. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.