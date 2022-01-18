Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 6,790 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.92% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after buying an additional 87,440 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,454,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,615,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,451,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,890. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

