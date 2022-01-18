Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.33. 491,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,485,420. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

