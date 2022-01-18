Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 1,132,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,699,531. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

