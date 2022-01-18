Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $16.48 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 1.6% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $154.80. 48,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,200. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.