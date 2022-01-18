Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $5.31 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.98. 20,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

