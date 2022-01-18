Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,748 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 103,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.