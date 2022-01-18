Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,998 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.43. 260,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.21.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

