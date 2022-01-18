PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Tops $3.47 on Exchanges

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,365.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00008278 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.98 or 0.07409150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.32 or 0.99998777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007655 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

