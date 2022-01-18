Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $607,174.32 and approximately $21,932.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

