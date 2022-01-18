PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.50

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $9.22. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 39,812 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

