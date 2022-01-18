PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PHK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 709,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $7.18.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
