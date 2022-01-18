PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PHK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 709,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $8,406,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 40.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

