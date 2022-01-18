PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.99

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 63052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $1,306,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

