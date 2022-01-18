PIN Hits Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.13 or 0.07449467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.98 or 0.99851790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007724 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

