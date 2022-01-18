Pinkcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,949.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,949.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00310556 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002876 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,357,599 coins and its circulating supply is 434,097,163 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

