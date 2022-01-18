Pinnacle Financial Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,972 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,206% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. 634,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.