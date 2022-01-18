Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.65

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.65 and last traded at $216.80, with a volume of 9748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.10.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.63 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.