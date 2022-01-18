Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $215.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $216.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

