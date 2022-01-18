Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTEX. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.51.

Get Vtex alerts:

VTEX opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Vtex has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.