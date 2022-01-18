Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.