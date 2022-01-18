Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Reaches $395,364.43

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $395,364.43 and $23,083.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

