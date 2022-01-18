Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Pivotal Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the optimization of Omega-3 therapy for cardiovascular disease and overall health. The firm’s products include Benefishial, Omazen, and Vascazen. The company was founded by Eugene G. Bortoluzzi, Rachelle MacSweeney and George Jackowski on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

