Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

PAA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 33,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5,271.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

