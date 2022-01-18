Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 228.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Plains GP worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

